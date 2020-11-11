Brussels wants to pave the way for the purchase of a corona vaccine

Berlin / Brussels (dpa) – The European Commission today wants to pave the way for the purchase of up to 300 million units of the promising corona vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer.

The supply contract already negotiated with the two manufacturers must be formally approved, as announced by Commission Director Ursula von der Leyen.

Biontech and Pfizer announced Monday that their vaccine offers more than 90% protection against Covid-19. However, studies on this are not yet complete. They have announced an application for approval in the United States for next week at the earliest. Approval is also to be sought in Europe.

Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) said there should be an information and education campaign on corona vaccination. The federal government will rely on full transparency when it comes to fear of vaccinations or side effects, she told Augsburger Allgemeine (Wednesday). “To counter this fear, it is important to keep the population informed and educated about the effectiveness of vaccination and its risks.” She confirmed that there was no compulsory vaccination.

The federal government is sticking to its prognosis that the vaccine will not be available nationwide until next summer, Karliczek said. The federal association AOK assumes that the federal government will cover the cost of the coronavirus vaccination. “Besides vaccines, medical services and infrastructure costs also need to be funded,” said Martin Litsch, chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Association of General Local Health Insurance Funds (AOK), the network editorial Germany (RND / Wednesday). “As statutory health insurers, AOK is happy to make its billing structures available for these costs, provided the costs are offset by federal grants.

Epidemiologist Rüdiger von Kries, who is a member of the Robert Koch Institute’s Standing Committee on Immunization, spoke of the challenge of vaccinating many people in a short period of time on Tuesday evening on the “ARD extra” program. To do this, we must first acquire adequate personnel. “The public health service is so small that it certainly cannot manage it.” We will try to attract other doctors – retired doctors, for example.

CDU politician Norbert Röttgen, meanwhile, warned of too much euphoria over the prospect of a corona vaccine. “It would be a tragic irony if the good news about a soon available vaccine led to neglect,” he told “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” (Wednesday). Instead, people should prepare for “four tough winter months that demand the most effort and maximum discipline”.

For the president of the Association of German Teachers, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, corona measurements in schools do not go far enough. He told the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Wednesday): “In almost all federal states, hygiene level plans, which further halved classes in Corona hotspots, have been suspended. Schools must remain open at every turn. “

He was hopeful that general school closures could be avoided, Meidinger said. “To do this, however, preventive precautionary measures in schools must be stepped up when the number of infections increases exponentially,” he asks. In addition to the mask requirement, this also includes the temporary reintroduction of the distance rule, which would involve halving classes and alternating operations.