Biden calls Trump’s behavior “shameful”

Washington (AP) – The tone in the United States is becoming increasingly clear: President-elect Joe Biden has called the behavior of the current Donald Trump “shameful”, who continues to speak of “false elections”.

Republican Trump is betting on the legal way to attack the election results and mobilize his supporters via numerous messages on Twitter. Democrat Biden, meanwhile, is preparing to take power and does not want to be distracted by Trump’s actions. “To be honest, we don’t see anything slowing us down,” Biden said.

Given Trump’s lack of recognition for his electoral victory, Biden said he did not see this as an obstacle to further preparations for his presidency. “I just think, frankly, it’s shameful,” Biden said Tuesday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware. “How can I say that tactfully?” I think it won’t help the president’s legacy. Biden promised he could nominate the first candidates for his cabinet before Thanksgiving on November 26.

The Trump administration has so far denied Biden the legally required support for an orderly transfer (“transition”). Biden’s team is missing millions of US dollars, confidential intelligence from the Secret Service, and access to all government departments and authorities in order to prepare for the transition there. Biden said he is currently not considering any legal action. He will replace President Trump on January 20, with or without government backing. An orderly handover is seen as important to ensure that the new president is fully capable of acting from day one.

Federal Election Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub called on the head of the agency to immediately release funds for Biden’s team. Every hour of delay makes it harder for the future government to tackle complex issues such as the corona pandemic when it takes office in January, the Democrat wrote on Tuesday. The fact that Trump refuses to admit defeat plays no role in triggering the legally required transfer, she stressed.

It sounded very different on Trump’s camp. When asked, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” Trump immediately praised the Foreign Secretary on Twitter. Political veteran Mitch McConnell, who was confirmed in his role as Republican Majority Leader in the Senate on Tuesday, sees no reason to be alarmed in Trump’s attitude: “It’s not unusual. This shouldn’t be alarming, ”he said. If states had officially confirmed their results, all 538 voters would pick a winner. “And that person will be sworn in on January 20,” McConnell said. Only five Republican senators have so far congratulated Biden on his victory.

Trump does not appear in public, but sent out a series of all-caps tweets in which he again spoke of abuse in the vote count and assured: “We’re going to win.” His campaign team continued to solicit donations for the litigation. U.S. media have reported that Trump may want to use the funds for political activities after his stint in the White House. On Tuesday evening (local time), Trump added: “People will not accept this bogus election.” Twitter immediately sent the message with a warning.

So far, Trump and his Republicans have not been able to prove the suspected cases of massive voter fraud despite several lawsuits. In the states concerned, Republicans, among others, have rejected the allegations. Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe election observers found no irregularities in the US elections.

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday last week based on U.S. media surveys and forecasts. On Tuesday, he phoned Chancellor Angela Merkel and promised her that he would like to strengthen relations with Germany. Biden has expressed interest in working closely with Merkel on common challenges. This included tackling the corona pandemic, protecting the climate and revitalizing the global economy, Biden said in a statement. According to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, Merkel spoke out in the phone conversation with Biden for close and confident cooperation.