Löw’s young DFB test subjects put to the test

Leipzig (dpa) – Czech Republic, Ukraine, Spain: Before the last international football matches of the year, you have to look back.

On November 19, 2019, the German national football team stormed the group victory in the European Championship qualification ahead of Holland with a performance by Serge Gnabry. 42,855 spectators applauded the new DFB selection around triple goalscorer Gnabry in the 6-1 victory over Northern Ireland and left the Frankfurt stadium full of anticipation for a major 2020 European Championship tournament with three matches group in Munich.

Twelve months later, everything is different: the corona pandemic forced the postponement of the EM to summer 2021. And there is no more euphoria around the young DFB team before the test match in the evening (8:45 p.m. / RTL) in Leipzig. Joachim Löw’s side have been undefeated for ten games, but after the Corona break there has only been one win in five games besides four draws. DFB director Oliver Bierhoff complains of a change in mood, even if the new generation of very talented kickers like Gnabry, Sané or Havertz continue to descend “with heart and passion” after the big change.

INITIAL SITUATION: Ahead of the Nations League game against Ukraine and Spain, national coach Löw will once again use a B-team made up of newcomers and largely inexperienced players. And this eleven rank will not have an audience to support them, but will only see the message from the fans. In the Red Bull Arena, three words adorn the entire curve of the grandstand: “WE FOR YOU” is written in big white letters on a black, red and gold background. The players want to respond with performance. “We want to represent our country well and play well – and if possible win,” said Ilkay Gündogan, who will probably be the captain.

STAFF: As in the wild 3: 3 against Turkey in October, Löw wants to test and experiment again intensively. Newcomers Philipp Max (PSV Einhoven), Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) and Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) are set to make their debuts for a squad in which Gündogan, Antonio Rüdiger and Julian Brandt have the most routine. Robin Koch (Leeds United) and Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica Lisbon), who left SC Freiburg abroad, can recommend themselves in defense or attack. Healthy Gladbachers Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann should also have another chance after their international debut in October. “It is really worth putting that trust in the young players,” Löw said of his EM test subjects.

GOALKEEPER: Since Manuel Neuer is only scheduled for the league games against Ukraine and Spain, Kevin Trapp is cleared to score against the Czechs. The 30-year-old’s stated goal is to go to EM. “I want to perform and draw attention to myself,” said the Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper. Trapp is hoping for a first in his fifth international game. “For my personal record, I would like to finally win a game,” said Trapp. After his debut for Denmark in 2017 (1: 1), he was also in the German goal against France (2: 2), Brazil (0: 1) and Spain (1: 1). “They were nice pieces,” he says.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Crown-plagued Czechs have confined themselves strictly to a hotel next to Leipzig’s main train station. The EM participant should be a real touchstone for the inexperienced and not well prepared German B team. “They are not a team that plays fast football, and not one that competes in physical dominance and commitment,” Löw said of the opponent, where Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and professional Hertha Vladimir Darida are expected in the starting lineup.