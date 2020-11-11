Leipzig City Council Holds ‘Side Thinking’ Demonstration

After the frenzied demonstration of “lateral thinking” in Leipzig and the harsh criticisms against it, the state government drew conclusions. Wednesday, the subject will occupy the municipality.

Leipzig (dpa / sn) – The Leipzig city council is dealing with the out-of-control ‘lateral thinking’ demonstration last weekend. The parliamentary groups of the left, the Greens and the SPD each asked urgent questions.

In it, they want to know from the city administration, among other things, how the situation was assessed in advance, the expected number of participants and why the meeting was only dissolved after more than two hours. despite massive violations of the demo requirements.

On Tuesday evening, the Higher Administrative Court of Saxony (OVG) presented the reasons for its controversial decision. This had enabled the meeting in the city center. The city of Leipzig had indeed wanted to move the event to a large fairground car park on the outskirts. According to the reasoning, the judges assumed 16,000 participants. They mentioned a risk forecast by the police. The Augustusplatz in Leipzig was big enough for such a crowd, while still maintaining the Corona distance requirements of six square meters per person, he said.

The OVG announced Tuesday evening in Bautzen that the space requested by the organizers from the start offered at least “a certain probability” that people would indeed gather there and would not be dispersed in the city in a disorderly manner. After the move to the show, the applicant announced that he did not wish to hold the demonstration there.

In fact, more than 16,000 “side thinkers” gathered in downtown Leipzig on Saturday. The police took care of 20,000 participants. The “Durchgezellt” initiative, a research group from the University of Leipzig, even estimated the total at 45,000 people. Most of the protesters were not wearing the required masks. The city dissolved the meeting. After that, people forced a march through the Leipziger ring.

As a first consequence of the chaos, the Saxon state government tightened the rules for meetings. They will be limited to 1000 participants in the future. In some cases, larger gatherings should also be possible if technical and organizational measures are taken to reduce the risk of infection. So far, the Saxon Crown Protection Ordinance does not provide for any limitation on meetings. The new regulations should apply from Friday.