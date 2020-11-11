President Jansen: HSV survives season even without spectators

Hamburg (dpa) – According to President Marcell Jansen, second division table chief Hamburger SV could survive a full season without spectators in the stadium during the corona crisis.

The board around CFO Frank Wettstein recognized the situation early on and took good action, praised the 35-year-old former professional footballer in an interview with “Sport Bild”. “Under normal circumstances, that is, without the pandemic, we would have posted a black zero for the past fiscal year,” Jansen said. HSV is now also viewed differently. “That he has changed, that he is working hard, that he is not living beyond his means,” Jansen said.