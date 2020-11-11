Bellingham from Dortmund for the first time in the England squad

For the first time, BVB professional Jude Bellingham is part of the England national football team. Because two professionals fail, England coach Gareth Southgate named the teenager. Bellingham could set a record again.

London (AP) – Youngest debutant at Birmingham City, youngest Borussia Dortmund scorer, youngest Englishman in the Champions League and youngest English U21 scorer: at 17, professional footballer Jude Bellingham has already set several records.

Now the next is nodding to the teenager from Bundesliga club Dortmund. After his first nomination for England’s senior national team, Bellingham could become the youngest player on the Three Lions’ top scorers list. Provided it is used.

Bellingham is just a backup. He was actually about to join the U21s. But after two injury-related failures, national coach Gareth Southgate nominated him – for a friendly against Ireland and the two Nations League games in Belgium and against Iceland. If Bellingham was on the pitch in any of the games it would be his fourth debut in 2020. He also made his Bundesliga, Premier League and England U21 debut this year.

In the summer, shortly after his 17th birthday, Bellingham moved from Birmingham City’s English Second Division to Dortmund for around € 26.5million. He was so impressed with the Blues that the club announced that they would no longer use the number 22 shirt.

For Borussia, he played six times in the Bundesliga. After a good start to the season, he was only in the starting lineup twice in the last seven games. “We must not forget that he is only 17 years old,” said BVB coach Lucien Favre. “We have to take care of him.” But it will be difficult.

The rate at which Bellingham is taking one career step at a time is rapid. This is also proven by his records. With his DFB Cup goal against MSV Duisburg (5-0), he replaced Nuri Sahin as the youngest goalscorer in club history at the age of 17 years and 77 days. In the Champions League he made his debut against Lazio Rom (1: 3) at the age of 17 and 133 days as the youngest Englishman.

In the senior national team, he can now only become the third youngest debutant – behind Theo Walcott (17 years and 75 days) and Wayne Rooney (17 years and 111 days). A new record as the youngest goalscorer in the Three Lions is possible. Rooney was 17 years and 317 days old when he scored his first selection goal. Bellingham has until May 11, 2021 to overtake Rooney.