IPhone 12 Pro faces DxOMark display test and teams up with Galaxy S20 Ultra

Famous for the camera and the audio testing it applies to smartphones and other devices, DxOMark launched its dedicated display test last month. Along with the analysis, the first ranking was launched with phones with the best display on the market, led by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The organization has promised to expand the selection as new devices appear.

Therefore, the latest smartphone to face the DxOMark’s battery of screen tests is the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The device was made official on October 13 and is finally available in many countries.

The phone is equipped with an OLED panel produced by Samsung and powered by the Cupertino giant, known in this way as Super Retina XDR. The component measures 6.1 inches and has a resolution that follows Apple’s odd numbers, with 2532×1170 pixels. Six areas were analyzed: readability, color, video, movement, touch and artefacts. The other two devices used in the comparison are the iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8 Pro, still arranged in that order in the pictures.





Readability

Starting with readability, DxOMark engineers praised the Apple device for its quick response to sudden changes in light, being fast when the ambient light level increases and a little slow when it decreases, while keeping smooth transitions.

However, the iPhone 12 Pro has the same brightness issues as its predecessor. Its visibility in direct light is poor, although it is possible to see the displayed content. In addition, there is a significant loss of brightness when the panel is viewed from certain angles, and its blue light filter brings a lot of color distortion and brightness when activated.

Color

Despite improvements over the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro still lags far behind the leaders in this category. The device has a yellowish tone that ends up affecting its color fidelity even though it gently corrects its white level. Still, the Apple phone manages to keep the colors fairly accurate overall, with little tendency to distort them.

Viewed from angles, however, the iPhone 12 Pro ends up showing variations, losing saturation and exhibiting a more intense hue between blue and green than the iPhone 11 Pro. DxOMark engineers once again cite how the blue light filter severely affects the color accuracy of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Video

Overall, the iPhone 12 Pro did well in the video category, with playback of HDR10 content as one of its strengths. The device exhibited an excellent level of brightness, without excess like in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and despite having low contrast in the midtones, its display of details in dark areas is quite precise. Even so, as in still images, there is a yellowish tint that ends up affecting color fidelity, especially that of greens.

Movement

On the move, the iPhone 12 Pro ties in with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, showing very little throttling when viewing 4K videos with HDR10 at 30FPS and 60FPS. Despite this, engineers noticed rare dropped frames during gaming sessions. The device performed well in motion blur, with no duplicate frames, but it has a short lag when playing videos, during which it displays artifacts like blocking and rasterization.

To touch

To the touch, the iPhone 12 Pro presents a curious result: although it scored significantly lower than that of the OnePlus 8 Pro, the device has more precision, but suffers from finesse. Of the three devices tested, Apple’s launch is the most accurate, but regardless of the task performed, there is an absence of sensitivity.

Artifacts

According to the engineers at DxOMark, as with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro has a high incidence of artifacts, which can be seen mostly with full screen videos or games. The biggest issue, however, is panel oscillation, which is very noticeable in low light situations, as can be seen in the following video:

Plus, the iPhone 12 Pro doesn’t have any ghosting or sluggish touches, handling a much better gaming alias than its competition.

In conclusion, the iPhone 12 Pro featured simple improvements over the iPhone 11 Pro Max, scoring 87 points and drawing with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, DxOMark highlights the presence of artifacts, screen oscillation, and mainly the yellowish white level of the screen as its weakest points.

Technical specifications

6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1170 x 2532 pixels and Apple A14 Bionic HDR10 chip with hexa-core processor and Apple quad-core GPU 6 GB RAM 64/128/256 GB storage 12 MP + 12 rear cameras Ultra-wide MP 120 ° fov + 12 MP optical zoom 2x 12 MP front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 5G 2815 mAh battery iOS 14 Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight: 189 grams IP68 with a resistance of 6m for 30min

