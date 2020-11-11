Löw does not yet see the time of Reus’ return

Leipzig (AP) – Joachim Löw does not yet see the timing of Marco Reus’ return to the German national football team.

“He needs stability to be able to spend the winter safely. We all want him to have a good pace. It was not the right time, ”said the national coach ahead of the international test match against the Czech Republic in Leipzig on Wednesday.

Ahead of the appointment of his current squad, he also spoke to Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre about the 31-year-old. “We know Marco’s situation. We both agreed that he would use the 14 days to train after the long injury, ”Löw said. Therefore, despite various failures, he did not call Reus for the last international trio in 2020.

Reus played his last of 44 international matches on October 13, 2019 during the European Championship qualification in Tallinn against Estonia (3-0). His entire career has been marked by many injuries – such as at the 2014 World Cup.