Android Auto 5.8 prepares for the arrival of the Google Assistant wallpaper and the change of shortcut

Amid new partnerships to launch more and more connected cars, Google has invested heavily in strengthening its Android Auto, planning to expand developers and automakers’ access to its system. Because it looks like the search giant is also working to make the experience more enjoyable for users, as a recent code analysis by the developers of the XDA Developers website revealed.

The Android Auto app recently received an update to version 5.8 which, according to the post, prepares the platform to add two features that are highly desired by users: changing system wallpapers and Google Assistant command shortcuts. The news is welcome, given the effort required to have these features enabled before.

Starting with the wallpapers, we found six images made available by Google as choices for users. All have dark tones, but should keep the visualization of icons and menus intact. You can check out the images in the gallery below:

Another new feature added through Android Auto 5.8 are Google Assistant shortcuts, allowing you to define and add custom icons with commands for the Assistant to the system home screen, to provide a great convenience to users. The feature was already present in version 5.7 of the app, but this time it could be enabled and tested by XDA developers.

There are still no predictions for the new features to be available to all users, but given how advanced they are, Google should be releasing these resources soon.

