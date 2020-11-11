Leverkusen, Gladbach convinces at start of FIFA 21 VBL

The new virtual Bundesliga season has started. While e-athletes Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach are convincing, reigning champions Werder Bremen suffered a defeat.

Berlin (AP) – Two games, two wins: Bayer 04 Leverkusen are the first leader in the standings of the new virtual Bundesliga season. Leverkusen leads the North West Division standings with victories over Holstein Kiel (6: 3) and VfL Wolfsburg (7: 1).

“A good start to the season” was the headline of the Leverkusen esports department’s Twitter account after the match. “It would have been even more possible if we hadn’t had bad luck on our side today,” added Bayer professional Kai “deto” Wollin.

The first pursuer is the Borussia Mönchengladbach team. With 12 points in two games (5: 2 against Hanover, 7: 1 against Hamburger SV), the colts are only one point behind Leverkusen.

The start of the season for reigning champions Werder Bremen has gone differently from expectations. In the first game, it was a 3-6 (1: 4; 5: 1; 1: 5) loss against FC St. Pauli on points. Bremen’s fourth place in the table is due to a 5-2 (1: 2; 3: 3; 2: 2) victory in the second game against VfL Bochum.

After the North West Division matches on Tuesday, the South East Division teams will play on Wednesday. The background is the new mode of the VBL Club Championship. Instead of a single track league, the 26 teams compete in two seasons with 13 teams each. At the end of the season, the best teams from both seasons meet in a final tournament.

The matches are played in the FIFA 21 football simulation. As in the previous season, matches are played in Davis Cup format with three individual matches. Two games are played head-to-head: one on Playstation 4 and one on Xbox One. The third game is a two-on-two on the home team’s favorite console. This means that nine points can be obtained per match day.