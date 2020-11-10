What to expect in tech with Joe Biden winning the US election? | Detective TudoCellular

The month of November 2020 started with one main theme in the first week: the presidential election for the United States. With the victory in the projections of the American news organizations, Democrat Joe Biden will have a series of tasks to accomplish in the tech segment.

Detective TudoCelular has compiled the main proposals and positions of the future US president in the region, so that you understand what you can expect from Biden nationally and internationally – which includes Brazil. Understand below:

The future of big tech

Even with the tax cuts promoted by Donald Trump during his tenure, the biggest support from the big companies in Silicon Valley – the so-called “Big Tech” – was towards the Democratic candidate.

In other words, companies understand that the Biden administration would have more predictable actions than Trump, even with the risks of increasing taxes and regulations.

Campaign reports revealed by CNN in September showed donations from companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple in July were three times higher for the Democratic ticket than for Republicans.





Antitrust Law and Section 230

One of the White House’s actions from 2021 will focus on positions on two issues directly related to the tech giants: the antitrust law and section 230 of the “Decency in Communications Law”.

In the first case, US officials have sued Big Tech for abuse of dominance – as we’ve seen with Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple. As much as the far left wing of the Democratic Party wants the processes to continue, the eventual permanence of the Senate with a Republican majority should prevent these processes from continuing.

In contrast, Biden has already promised to revoke Section 230 of the “Decency in Communications Act” upon taking office. The rule prevents lawsuits related to content posted by third parties and has received complaints from Democrats – who want to exonerate sites from their responsibilities – and Republicans – who complain of violations of freedom of expression.





“Net neutrality” and confidentiality

The tendency is that the president-elect also has a pro-so-called “net neutrality” stance, in which Trump has always had an opponent. The concept is based on the principle of equal treatment and access to online content.

Attention will always be focused on Internet privacy issues. One possibility is the creation of an even more rigid data protection law against Big Tech than was the European GDPR. But it will all depend on how the US Senate is divided.

Electric cars and industry 4.0

As part of its focus on a sustainable economy and without harming the environment, one of the measures of the Biden campaign is aimed at the development of electric cars in the country. The Democratic plan includes the deployment of more than 500,000 charging stations for vehicles running on electricity.

In the opinion of the president-elect, the majority use of cars of this type depends on the existence of more establishments so that they can charge the battery. It also does not intend to issue new licenses for oil and gas exploration on public lands or to grant subsidies for fossil fuels.

The intention of the government plan is that by 2050 the United States will use 100% clean energy. To do so, it intends to invest an amount of US $ 1.7 trillion and create 10 million well-paying jobs in the sector. Biden still wants to invest $ 400 billion in so-called industries of the future – or Industry 4.0.

United States vs China

After a series of protectionist measures by the Donald Trump administration on China, the tech world expects Joe Biden to take a ‘softer’ approach to foreign policy – albeit is opposed to the Asian country on humanitarian issues.

For companies in the sector, the president-elect’s policy can help reduce the risk of losing a customer in the Chinese market. An example is Apple, of which 15% of its sales depend on the country of the East. Intel and AMD are other companies that also have a strong presence in China.

Made in america

Despite the possible relaxation of major restrictions imposed by Trump, Biden is not expected to open overseas production. It has a plan called Made in America, to invest in manufacturing in the United States, as well as technological research and development.

Likewise, lawmakers on both sides are also said to be concerned about China’s continued progress in this area. In other words, such a plan should not face much resistance from the House of Representatives or the Senate.

USA vs Brazil

One awaited change concerns the auction of frequencies intended for 5G in Brazil. The tendency is that the Brazilian country will have more “peace of mind” in the decision whether Chinese companies – most notably Huawei – will be able to supply the technology, but that doesn’t mean there will be more pressure.

As mentioned above, Joe Biden also has restrictions on China in some areas. This means that there should be a recommendation not to embrace Chinese technology, but without the most incisive approach, so does Trump.

The practical outcome will depend on the relationship Biden and Bolsonaro establish. If the contact is shaken, it would not be surprising if the Brazilian president decides to include Huawei in the adoption of 5G in the country, in retaliation against the United States.

It is important to note that the future president has already shown that he is contrary to the attitudes of the Brazilian government in order not to prevent deforestation and fires in the Amazon, which can be a factor of care in the future of both countries.

Coronavirus pandemic

We cannot forget the management linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The topic from the start sparked the tech side for several reasons: the first shock felt in the world was related to the tech industry supply chain; the subject calls for the direct action of science, which is intrinsically linked to technological means; and the measures intended to contain the pandemic generate an implication with an increased use of the Internet and devices allowing remote communication.

The subject is seen as one of Biden’s priorities for governing the United States. Since before taking office, the former senator and former vice president of the country has created a transition team with an advisory board against Covid-19.

The group of public health specialists – which includes a Brazilian among the members – will serve as advisor to Joe Biden and vice, Kamala Harris, on the pandemic. The initiatives include the approach to contain the increase in infections, the protection of groups at risk and the future distribution of an effective and safe vaccine free of charge.

