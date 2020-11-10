Fall Guys updated with Big Fans challenge, remix improvements and more in Season 2.5

The most downloaded game in PS Plus history and a huge hit on Steam with over 8 million copies sold, Fall Guys is already in its second season, constantly receiving updates that aim to keep players interested.

Today the title just received a new update with significant improvements and changes, known as Season 2.5. In addition to improving phase remixes to make them more chaotic, adding new mixes and even reverse phases, producer Mediatonic has launched a new challenge, called Big Fans.

In it, the developers have mixed up the swing phase with the fans of the game, which players must go through to reach the end of the level. The best participants who are close to the finish line will still have to worry about the rotation of the obstacles, which will make the challenge even greater.

Season 2.5 also features a series of fixes based on community feedback, including fixing a failure in the Hex-A-Gone phase that caused players to fall even when hexes weren’t gone, a Failure in Fall Mountain Phase in which players who had previously touched the crown were not declared champions and jump recognition issues.

Among the additions there is the possibility to change the server and the language of the game, in addition to “Lil Yeeti”, a hammer that will appear randomly in certain phases to make them a little more complicated. Check out the trailer with all the changes detailed below:

Fall Guys Season 2.5 is now available for download to all players on PC and PS4.