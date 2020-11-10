Moto G 5G Plus: Motorola plans to please those in a hurry | Revision / Revision

The Moto G range gets its first cell phone with a 5G connection. This will become more and more common in the future, but what many should want to know is: is it time to invest in 5G cellphones or are there even better 4G options out there?

The Moto G 5G Plus is a phone that doesn’t have a fancy or flashy design. Its screen has decent quality and the sound part could be better. The Snapdragon 765 delivers good performance and even outperforms others with similar hardware that we tested thanks to 8GB of RAM.

If you’re looking for a Motorola middleman with good social media and gaming experience, this new Moto G does it right. This is quite rare to see, as the company’s system increasingly lacks optimization and performs underwhelmingly even in expensive models.

The 5000 mAh battery provides good battery life even with the screen in 90 Hz mode. This when connected to a 4G network. When you use the 5G connection, it will fly faster and may not last all day. And even with a 20W charger, the Moto G 5G Plus still takes a long time to recharge, with exactly 2 hours in the outlet.

There is nothing exotic about all the cameras. There is a traditional 48 MP sensor that became the industry standard in 2020. The strangest thing is that there is no option to shoot at full resolution. The ultra-wide has only average quality, the macro has a far focus, and the blur does its job well. On the front, there’s a secondary camera with an ultra-wide lens for wider selfies. Ah … and the Moto G 5G Plus comes with a giant flash that really shines more light than its rivals.

So that’s it. The novelty of Motorola has its pros and cons. All in all, it’s a pretty phone and it can be interesting even for those not concerned with 5G now. Are there better options? Yes, and which you can see in our full review via the link below.

