Google Pixel 4a passes camera scan on DxOMark with excellent photo score

The well-known DxOMark has finally released the verdict for the camera analysis of the Google Pixel 4a, Google’s mid-size smartphone presented in August this year as the most affordable alternative for Google phones, while retaining the incredible performance in photography inherited from the more powerful models.

With an average of 111 points in total, the Pixel 4a achieves no less than 122 points in photography in DxOMark’s analysis, achieving an incredible feat by positioning a smartphone that costs only US $ 349 (around R $ 1,870) close to high-end performance models exceeding the $ 899 mark.





According to the website, “the Pixel 4a offers excellent performance for a smartphone with a camera” and has a similar image quality to that of the Pixel 4. It should be noted that the vast majority of smartphone competitors already have at minus three rear cameras with different lenses, allowing wide-angle photography to take advantage of more area, for example.

Among the high scores in photos we have white balance and color fidelity with 105 points, as well as a respectable and surprising autofocus (for a phone with only one camera) with 103 points and good scores in texture, exhibition and artefacts.





In night scenes, DxOMark’s analysis shows that, without the flash, the photos end up with an accurate white balance, but below the normal exposure with “ghosts” (blurs caused by movement ) sometimes visible. For night portraits with flash activated, the result is better, “with good exposure, colors and subject detail”.

The site criticizes the lack of consistency of portrait mode with blurred background: in order not to have a secondary lens to better estimate the depth of field or lens dedicated to this function, the Pixel 4a ends up doing a generally mediocre job with big differences in blur.





Ultimately, the site guarantees that the Pixel 4a’s performance in photography “is admirable for a camera phone,” delivering “comparable or even slightly better” results to the Pixel 4 in many areas.

The quality of night, portrait and zoomed photos ends up being an issue in most cases and it’s easy for another smartphone to outperform, but for those who want a great, cheap cell phone with focus camera, the recommendation is for the Pixel 4a.

