Schwerin: About 500 protesters against corona restrictions

Several protests against corona restrictions were recorded in Schwerin. Around 500 demonstrators have now gathered in front of the Schwerin Palace.

Schwerin (dpa) – According to police, around 500 people demonstrated against Corona restrictions in Schwerin in the evening.

At the protests near Schwerin Castle, there were posters with demands such as “Stop the terror test”, “No one will forbid us to breathe freely” and “Body, mind, soul, it’s all mine!” to have. Police said there was no anomaly.

The city of Schwerin approved two protests against corona restrictions on Tuesday evening after banning another protest with up to 100,000 participants registered by administrative order. According to the state capital, the claimant of the protest is not from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The leaders of the meeting had previously violated the Corona state ordinance with their trip to the state and were immediately asked to leave the state. A demonstration cannot go smoothly without a meeting leader.

According to the state government, protests in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are possible with up to 500 people as a result of the corona pandemic, provided the minimum distance of 1.50 meters between protesters is ensured. As usual, assemblies should be registered with the relevant assembly authority. An exemption for more than 500 demonstrators can be granted on request. For this, the agreement with the competent health authority is necessary.