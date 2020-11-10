Honor Watch ES with 56% off AliExpress for a limited time

Huawei announced in September its new smartwatch dedicated to physical activity, the Honor Watch ES. It comes with a large AMOLED display, new Kirin A1 chip, and long battery life. The novelty can already be found on AliExpress with a good discount, but for the month of November we will have a special offer.

Honor watch ES

The coolest thing about Watch ES is that it looks like a hybrid product between a compact smartband and a full smartwatch. It has a rectangular design with a 1.64 inch widescreen display with AMOLED panel and a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels. You can customize the look with over 200 watch face options, six of which support Always on Display so the screen always stays on.

The Watch ES has a Huawei TruSeen 4.0 sensor at the bottom to monitor heart rate with algorithm support to provide more accurate data, as well as an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygenation.

As expected from a good smartwatch, Watch ES also monitors sleep and shares tips on how to get better nights sleep, in addition to analyzing stress levels and even helping control the menstrual cycle.





Over 95 different activity types are supported, of which 12 are routine exercises that you can do at home. All the follow-up is done by animations, which makes life easier for those who start now and leave a sedentary lifestyle.

It can connect to the cell phone to display notifications, call alerts, control music playing and even serve as a remote use of the phone’s camera. All this in a thin and very light product with only 21 grams of weight.

Your battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, and with just 30 minutes of charging, you can use the Honor Watch ES for an extra week.

Offer on AliExpress

