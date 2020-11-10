Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy S10e from R $ 1,894

Announced alongside the Galaxy S10 lineup in February last year, the Samsung Galaxy S10e was the South Korean giant’s bet on a compact design that doesn’t give up on high-end features. Even with its small size, the S10e retains most of the features of its bigger brothers, while sacrificing things like screen resolution, cameras, and battery.

With nearly two years of life, the Galaxy S10e remains an attractive option for those looking for a smaller phone but don’t want to give up high-end build, good-quality cameras, and still pretty relevant treatment amidst recent intermediaries. Attractive for the price significantly lower than that charged when it debuted, the S10e has just suffered a further drop in price, hitting one of its lowest values.

The smartphone can be purchased in white, black and blue from the Fast Shop at a cost of 1,894 reais for those who choose to pay in cash. As usual, buyers of the handset who pay in installments do not qualify for the promotion and must pay R $ 1,999 up to 10 times.