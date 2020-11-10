Pixel 5 on DxOMark: Google phone almost enters the top 10 audio sweep

The Google Pixel 5 arrived with a different proposition than its predecessors, as it has a mid-size Snapdragon 765G processor instead of a top-of-the-line 800 series. This allowed it to come in at a slightly lower price, but in terms of sound. Google seems to have struggled, as the phone almost made it to DxOMark’s top 10 in audio tests.

The audio test evaluated the performance of the Pixel 5 in different situations. According to the review available on the site, the Google Pixel 5 performed well, almost reaching the top 10 in the rankings, but it exhibited issues that caused its score to drop and drop below the iPhone XS Max, which was launched in 2018., for example.

Check all the details on the form:





Speaking of the Pixel 5’s speaker system, it has stereo sound with two outputs: one with an output in front of the cell phone and another in the lower area, with side stream. In addition, the smartphone has 3 microphones for noise cancellation and audio capture.

The analysis used YouTube Music with more than 20 hours of playback to analyze the quality in different situations, where the cellphone scored 68 points: 66 in playback and 72 in audio recording.

Audio playback

Based on the comparison, the Pixel 5 did much better at recording, unlike the Pixel 4, which reproduced sound better. However, that is not why the new model is bad at listening to music, the results showed that the sound is very clean and almost noise free even at high or low volumes.





While the Pixel 5 performed relatively well with sound dynamics, good volumes and little noise, the timbre was well below just 56 points, which is well below the 78 points of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Another point where the smartphone has malfunctioned is the spatial width of the audio emitted by the cell phone, which is quite limited, although its balance is considered to be good.

Audio recording

Unlike sound reproduction, the timbre was captured with good quality in the audio recording, although the bass capture was not satisfactory in some scenarios, in general the dynamics of the captured audio were good.

Unfortunately, sound recording also suffers from another problem already seen in reproduction: the Pixel 5 cannot have a very good sound capture range, it is, in reality, very limited which can be a problem for many. people, since the sound of videos recorded with the front camera tends to appear mono instead of stereo.





If the Google Pixel has suffered severe criticism so far, it is by capturing truly clear sound that it shines. The phone managed the feat of scoring the highest score in the DxOMark audio test in this regard, presenting truly noise-free sound with 84 points.

We can conclude, then, that the Google Pixel is quite satisfactory when it comes to audio, but it can disappoint those who hope for a more immersive sound, although it remains really interesting for those who want to use the phone to record audio, especially for situations where special attention is required for a single audio source.

Google Pixel 5 Specifications

6 inch OLED display Full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset 5G support 8GB LPDDR4 RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage Dual rear camera: 12.2MP main sensor (f / 1.7), PDAF, OIS, EIS and 70 ° angle 16 MP wide-angle secondary sensor (f / 2.2) with 107 ° angle 8 MP front camera (f / 2.0) with 83 ° angle Connectivity: USB-C 3.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, SIM, e-SIM and Google Cast; IP68 certified for water and dust resistance 4080mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging, wireless and reverse Dimensions: 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm Weight: 151 grams Android 11 as operating system

