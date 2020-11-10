ARM announces new Macbook Air, Pro and Mac Mini with Apple Silicon M1 chip

And Apple confirmed at its today’s event (10) its first Macbooks with its own chip, called Apple M1. We will have a Macbook Air and a 13-inch Pro ushering in this new era.

Based on the ARM architecture, the processor has shown great ability to handle complex video and image editing tasks. In the company’s laptops, performance is expected to be 350% better than their respective previous models, while the integrated graphics chip is expected to be able to deliver up to 5 times the capacity.

In one of the examples cited by the company, the Pro model manages to compile applications via XCode up to 3 times faster than its predecessors.

Speaking a little more about the M1, it brings eight processing cores, with 4 focused on efficiency and 4 focused on performance. They work dynamically, as we are used to seeing with cell phones. The GPU also has eight cores, and this set is capable of delivering up to 2.6 teraflops of processing per second.





All of this in a 5-nanometer design, which, as we’ll see later, helps these laptops reach a new level of energy efficiency. In graphics released by Apple, the chip consumes up to 25% of what its rivals use to deliver the same or better performance.

The Macbook Air, for example, can take 18 hours out of the socket, the longest battery life of an Apple laptop. The Macbook Pro, meanwhile, can reach 17 hours of Internet browsing socket, and up to 20 hours of video playback. That’s 10 hours more media playback than the previous Pro.





The M1 also has 16 billion transistors in the small space it occupies inside these machines. On the Macbook Air, Apple promises performance in absolute silence, while on the Macbook Pro, there is a new ventilation system to handle the stress of the processor when it is at its maximum use potential.

In fact, the new Macbook Pro will be able to work with Ultra HD 8K ProRes video editing on Davinci Resolve without skipping a single frame on the screen.





With regard to image quality, the screens deliver the P3 standard that the company already incorporates into its products. A welcome novelty is the new webcam graphics processor, which brings new noise reduction technologies, contrast enhancements in low-light environments, and better face detection for video call optimization, primarily by Facetime.

Another new thing about launches is that the RAM is unified, working directly on the same “physical package” as the new SoC. According to Apple, this guarantees even more agility. The new Macbooks are even able to wake up in record time, like we do with the cell phone screen for immediate use.

Both can be configured with up to 16GB of factory RAM, with up to 2TB SSD storage. They also feature Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports for charging, a monitor external with up to 6K definition and allow up to 40 Gb / s transfer rate.

Software compatibility

Apple has pointed out that as soon as its new products are launched, all of its native applications, pre-installed or not, will already be natively compiled for Big Sur for ARM processors.

Additionally, the company has confirmed that several developers are already working on versions of their applications for Mac with Apple Silicon M1. In fact, she showed a video in which she collected interviews from industry names detailing how Apple’s development kits and the integrated language of the product ecosystem facilitated and enabled software adaptation into a minimum of time.

For solutions that still won’t have a native app since the launch of the new Macs, the company has recalled Rosetta 2, which will translate apps designed for Intel processors to Macs with ARM. In some examples, the company has pointed out how certain tools have started to work even more responsively.

Generally speaking, Apple tends to pay a lot of attention to detail and user experience which, added to this information brought to today’s event, brings more peace of mind to those who will be using its. first generation of computers with ARM architecture.

In addition, the company again highlighted the compatibility of apps designed for iOS and iPadOS with newer computers.

Mac Mini

Beyond expectations, the company also formalized a new Mac Mini with the M1 chip. Interestingly, she pointed out that in the case of her compact desktop PC, performance is up to 500% more in processing and 600% more in graphics compared to other competitors. The slightly higher numbers than those listed with notebooks are probably due to an operation with the full potential of the chip, because in this case it will work with a plug, not a battery.

The new Mini will feature Ethernet, Thunderbolt / USB 4 connections, USB-A, HDMI 2.0 and a P2 connector.

Prices

But hey, how much will Apple charge for all this news? At least abroad, the prices have not fluctuated much. In fact, some models are even cheaper. Check-out:

Macbook Air – from $ 999 or $ 899 for students. Macbook Pro 13 – starting at $ 1299 or $ 1199 for students. Mac Mini – starting at $ 699 ($ ​​100 less than its predecessor).

And yes, we already have prices in Brazil. Check-out:

Macbook Air – from R $ 12,999 Macbook Pro 13 – from R $ 17,299 Mac Mini – from R $ 8,699

Availability

Outside, Apple has announced that the pre-sale of all these novelties starts today (10), with deliveries starting next week. There are still no dates for Brazil.

And you, what did you think of these launches with the company’s own chip? Tell us in the comments!