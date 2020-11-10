Leica Q2 Monochrom black and white version of the Q2 with 47MP, high ISO and higher

With a strong presence in the world of smartphones supplying lenses to manufacturers like Huawei, Leica is one of the largest photographic camera and component companies in the world. Its camera portfolio is quite wide and has just gained another member: the Leica Q2 Monochrom.

Tech October 28

Tech Sep 26

As the name suggests, the Q2 Monochrom is based on the Leica Q2, but it is sometimes modified. In addition to the 47.3 MP monochrome full-frame sensor, the new variant has two additional dynamic range stops, hitting 13EV versus the standard model’s 11EV, and doubling the maximum ISO to 100,000. Its look has also received changes, dropping the red dot and offering IP52 certification to withstand various climatic situations.





In addition, we have the same 28mm ASPH stabilized lens with F1.7 aperture and 3.68MP touch OLED EVF of the traditional Q2, as well as a button to crop the focal length to 35, 50 or 75mm. . Other highlights include its high-speed autofocus, which takes 0.15 seconds to lock onto the subject of the image, its 10 FPS burst and recording capabilities, which reach 4K at 24 or 30 FPS, or Full HD at 24, 30, 60 or 120 FPS.

For connections, the Q2 Monochrom does not offer ports, but has Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth and the possibility of automatically saving the captures on the smartphone with the Leica FOTOS app, even if the SD, SDHC and SDHX cards are supported in UHS-II format.

The Leica Q2 Monochrom is now available for purchase overseas at Leica and other specialty stores, for a suggested price of US $ 5,995, or approximately R $ 32,458, excluding tax.