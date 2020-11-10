Alba Berlin wins her first cup match in Bonn

Berlin (dpa) – Bundesliga basketball team Alba Berlin have retained their chance to defend their BBL Cup title. The Berliners won the Telekom Baskets Bonn with 90:82 (39:40). The match had to be postponed at the end of October due to seven cases of corona in the Berlin squad.

The other opponents of the Alba group are EWE Baskets Oldenburg and Basketball Löwen Braunschweig. Only the group winners will advance to the semi-finals against Göttingen. Berlin’s top pitchers were Maodo Lo and Ben Lammers with 16 points each.

Alba still missed Peyton Siva after her corona disease and Louis Olinde (groin injury). The Berliners got off to a good start even without the duo. With good defensive work, they quickly took a 12-2 lead. But then the ball losses increased and some free throws went awry. After a good eight minutes, the hosts took the lead for the first time (16:14).

With the advance in the back, Bonn launched offensive. And Alba was having more and more issues with the hardcover hosts. The residue passed at 6:27 PM. But in the second quarter, the Berliners resisted better physically and fought to a point until the break.

After the break Alba immediately regained the lead, but it was still a tough game. 29 seconds before the end, Lo made two free throws at 86:80 for Alba’s decision.