Big Sur MacOS will be made available to users from next Thursday (12)

At the end of October, Apple released the first public beta of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, and macBook users were able to gain early access to some of the new features that came with the latest version of Apple software.

Now, with the recent release of the “Release Candidate” version – which is typically older than final and stable versions – macOS Big Sur 11 is finally ready to be officially and widely available to its end users.

The Cupertino giant announced today at the ‘One More Thing’ event that the latest version of the company’s operating system for laptops and desktops will be released from Thursday 12 November. .

MacOS Big Sur arrives as one of the biggest updates ever released for the segment and brings the appearance of devices even closer to what’s already seen on the iPhone with iOS 14.

Among the new features launched in macOS Big Sur is the Control Center – which already exists on iOS 14. In it, the user can have access to the brightness control, activate or deactivate the “Do not disturb” mode. , in addition to other quick settings.

Additionally, the Notification Center is also very similar to iOS, with notifications and widgets organized in a column, which can organize items based on the most recent entries and group related notifications.

To make iOS even closer, macOS Big Sur also has “transparency” effects on all interfaces, such as windows and control and notification centers.

The Safari application will also be updated in the new version of the software and Apple says that with the update, the browser will be up to twice as fast as its competitor when loading pages. Other new features in the app include a new home page, guide improvements, a new translation feature, and a ‘privacy report’.

Finally, macOS Big Sur supports 4K playback on YouTube via Safari and payment with Apple Pay on Catalyst apps.

MacOS Big Sur can be installed on the new MacBook and Mac Mini with Apple Silicon M1, which were announced today by the company. However, owners of some older devices will also be able to take advantage of the new version of the software. Check out the list of compatible devices below:

MacBook 2015 or higher MacBook Air 2013 or higher MacBook Pro 2013 or higher Mac Mini 2014 or higher iMac 2014 or higher iMac Pro 2017 or higher Mac Pro 2013 or higher