Hot Melt Adhesives Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2026. Favorable regulations supporting application of high-quality adhesives to enhance consumer safety in automobile manufacturing may drive market share.

Rising population, growing demand for high performance textiles from everyday wear and sports & fitness may drive the market for polyester based hot melt adhesives in textile market. They are utilized in fabric lamination, fusible textile interlinings, and hem & seam sealing owing to compatibility with natural & synthetic fibers, quick drying time, and nontoxic residual nature.

– The demand for hot melt adhesives is increasing across the globe due to their benefits such as high resistance to wear & tear, and durability under high pressure conditions.

– Increasing consumer inclination for high quality footwear for outdoor activities may increase market demand as PU based hot melt adhesives are widely used in manufacturing soles for sport shoes.

– Some of the major players operating in the market are H.B Fuller, SIKA AG, and DOW

– Companies are engaging in R&D activities to manufacture products that are resistant to acid and maintain mechanical flexibility under high thermal stress.

– Stringent regulations in North America for the use of adhesives in food packaging is encouraging companies develop new products that inhibit oxidation, increase shelf life, and have low residual toxicity levels.

Rising e-commerce sector and increase in online retail channels may trigger the demand of hot melt adhesives in packaging sector. Stringent government regulations in packaging industry towards the use of nontoxic adhesives and lowering residual toxicity levels may have positive impact on product demand.

The market for polyurethane based adhesives may increase owing to its extensive use in various end industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics packaging. It?s characteristics such as flexibility, temperature & moisture resistance, and good adhesion to wide range of substrates such as glass, metal, and plastic may foster overall hot melt adhesives market share.

Stringent automobile regulations to utilize high performance materials in Europe may boost the market for high performance coatings. They are widely used in manufacturing automobile headlights, seats, carpets, and roof liners owing to quick drying action, low residual concentration, blob free, and light weight bonding. Rising automobile sector owing to increasing disposable income, and easy availability of low interest automotive loans may propel hot melt adhesives market.

Hot melt adhesives market participants are engaged in joint ventures & partnerships to offer high quality and diverse range of products. Companies are focusing on investing in new manufacturing techniques to create product differentiation and expand product portfolio. Industry players are introducing products with quick drying time, high flexibility, and increased resistance to environmental susceptibilities.

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid Sources

1.4.2.2 Public Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Hot melt adhesives industry 360 degree synopsis, 2018 – 2024

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Hot Melt Adhesives Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Collaboration/Partnership

3.3.2.2 Technology Provider/Licensing

3.3.2.3 Service Providers

3.3.2.4 Contract Manufacturing

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Pricing trends

3.5.1 Raw material supply trends

3.5.1.1 EVA

3.5.1.2 Polyurethane (PU)

3.5.1.3 SBC

3.5.1.4 Polyolefins

3.5.1.4.1 Ethylene

3.5.1.4.2 Propylene/polypropylene

3.5.2 Regional pricing

3.5.2.1 EVA Hot Melts

3.5.2.2 SBC Hot Melts

3.5.2.3 AMOP Hot Melts

3.5.2.4 Metallocene PO Hot Melts

3.5.2.5 PU Hot Melts

3.5.2.6 Polyamide Hot Melts

3.5.2.7 Polyester Hot Melts

3.5.3 Cost structure analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 China

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Intensifying product usage across various industries

3.7.1.2 Asia Pacific: Growing adhesives market demand

3.7.1.3 Low VOC content in adhesives

3.7.2 Industry pitfall & challenges

3.7.2.1 Rise in adoption of environment friendly alternative products

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.9 Polymer comparison

3.9.1 PUR and EVA

3.9.2 Metallocene and EVA

3.9.3 Polyolefin and polyamide

3.10 Technology comparison

3.10.1 Water based adhesives v/s Hotmelt adhesives

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.11.1 Emerging business models

3.11.1.1 Collaboration/Joint ventures

3.11.1.2 Acquisitions

3.11.1.3 Product launch

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.13.1 Strategy dashboard

3.14 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Product

Chapter 5 Hot Melt Adhesive Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

