Schwerin approves two demos against corona restrictions

Several protests against corona restrictions were recorded in Schwerin today. The number of participants fluctuated a lot. At the end, two events are allowed.

Schwerin (AP) – The city of Schwerin approved two protests against corona restrictions on Tuesday evening after banning another demonstration with up to 100,000 registered participants.

Approved meetings are expected to start at 9 p.m. near the castle, a spokeswoman for the state capital said to dpa. The two permitted gatherings are therefore directed against the corona restrictions; 30 participants were registered for one, 150 for the other, both from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which makes the meeting possible.

Previously, the assembly authority had banned a demonstration with up to 100,000 participants registered by order. In this case, the applicant is not from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, it has been said. The leaders of the meeting had violated the Corona state ordinance with their trip to the state and were promptly told to leave Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. A demonstration cannot go smoothly without a meeting leader. Day trippers are currently banned in the state.

According to the state government, protests in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are possible with up to 500 people as a result of the corona pandemic, provided the minimum distance of 1.50 meters between protesters is ensured. As usual, assemblies should be registered with the relevant assembly authority. An exemption for more than 500 demonstrators can be granted on request. For this, the agreement with the competent health authority is necessary.