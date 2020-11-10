Uber begins testing the feature to plan trips 30 days in advance

Uber has started testing a feature in the United States that allows its users to book a ride up to thirty days in advance on the app with the ability to select a specific driver.

The feature – which is called the Uber Reserve – is initially arriving in more than 20 cities across the country, including major cities, such as New York, Chicago, Miami, Houston, and Seattle.

The move, according to the company, was made in response to a demand from its consumers who have highlighted, in surveys, the need to book trips well in advance, mainly to attend medical appointments.

The mobility application already offers the possibility of scheduling races. However, company executives point out that users of the service can now choose a specific driver to make racing safer and more convenient.

Geoff Tam-Scott, product manager for Uber Reserve, said that since the pandemic began in March 2020, the company has seen growth in scheduled grocery orders.

To book a ride, the user pays a fee of between $ 8 and $ 12, which is already included in the initial blocked price at the time of booking. However, the customer can get a refund of US $ 50 in the form of in-app credits if a scheduled trip is not started within the requested time frame.

Uber Reserve is limited, for now, only for travel with premium cars from the app. However, the company hopes to expand to other modalities soon. As of yet, however, there is no information on the arrival of the resource in other countries.

In Brazil, the application already allows its users to request taxi rides from professionals who have registered on the platform in the city of São Paulo. Additionally, female drivers can now choose to travel only with other women on the platform.