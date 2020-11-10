Fell? Xbox Live goes down due to high demand when Xbox Series X and Series S launch

After months of waiting, the ninth generation of consoles finally kicks off with the launch of the Xbox Series X and its more modest sibling, the Xbox Series S, including in Brazil. However, it appears that Xbox Live was not prepared for the large number of consumers who have already signed up for the new devices and are offline on Tuesday (10).

The information comes through the DownDetector website, which collects complaints from consumers around the world. Data obtained by the portal indicates that the problem started around 2:30 p.m. and reached its peak at 3:15 p.m., both on Brasilia time. Also according to reports, users in the United States and Western Europe are among the main affected.

With Xbox Live down, affected users are unable and lose access to online services like multiplayer, social features, and even game downloads, a major issue for anyone who has purchased an Xbox Series S, which depends on the network to be able to download games. Some users also report that the flaw affected other Microsoft services, such as Office and Outlook.

Microsoft is already aware of the issues and has informed via the official Xbox support page that they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The last network status update occurred at 4:48 p.m. and the issue was still pending. You can follow the network status through this link.