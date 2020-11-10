IPhone 12 Shows Slight Sound Improvements In DxOMark Audio Analysis

This Tuesday (10), DxOMark released the audio analysis of the iPhone 12. The recently manufactured Apple phone managed to score 73 points and ended up in sixth place in the institution’s ranking.

The smartphone has managed to stay directly above the predecessors iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020). However, it did not reach the iPhone XS Max or rivals such as Oppo Find X2 Pro, ASUS ROG Phone 3, Huawei Mate 20 X, and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Discover the highlights:





the reproduction

In sound reproduction, the device stood out by offering good performance in the tone, with precision in the treble and a good extension of the bass. The tonal balance would also remain consistent regardless of the volume. DxOMark also highlights the good field width and the good realistic rendering of distances.

In contrast, there were resonances in the bass sounds and distortion of the nominal volume at maximum, which slightly impairs the quality and overall accuracy of the bass. In addition, in landscape mode, the left and right channels end up being reversed.

Recording

When recording, the iPhone 12 performed extremely well in terms of timbre, wide soundstage, realistic distance, and precise location. In addition, entity analysis is understood as a satisfactory sound in all use cases.

In contrast, DxOMark points out that microphones can easily obstruct. In addition, when recording in noisy environments, the small distortion becomes more noticeable.

Conclusion

The entity’s assessment – in its final considerations – is that Apple has managed to apply discreet audio quality improvements to the new generation of iPhones. Although no new technology was announced, the scores were almost higher than those of the predecessors.

Finally, the institution concludes that, despite some artifacts, the iPhone 12 performs solidly in all attributes and use cases tested.

