Bitter’s positive corona test: concerns about handball dates

Stuttgart (AP) – A positive corona test from national goalkeeper Johannes Bitter increases concerns for German handball and may have an impact on the Bundesliga game plan.

Around 48 hours after the European Championship qualifiers against Estonia in Tallinn, the 38-year-old’s second test was positive, as reported by his club TVB Stuttgart and the German Handball Federation (DHB). The 2007 world champion has no symptoms and has been isolated since Monday. It was initially unclear whether other national actors had tested positive.

After Bitter tested positive, the Handball Bundesliga (HBL) could move the game scheduled for Thursday between TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and Frisch Auf Göppingen, as HBL Managing Director Frank Bohmann told the German press agency . According to information from the DPA, two national players from Göppingen returned from Estonia with Bitter in the car for Baden-Württemberg.

Both players are also in quarantine, their test results were initially not available. It was not yet clear if more games would be moved. “The further action will depend on the health authorities,” said Bohmann.

This confirms the concerns that the league and some clubs had expressed before the international break. “Getting together with players from other clubs and games against other national teams, where it’s the same thing” would mean an increased risk of infection, said Bohmann. The already extremely tight handball schedule could be mixed with other positive cases.

The veteran himself did not know where or how Bitter could have contracted the virus. “I cannot explain what is the cause of the infection,” he said. “We national players felt safe all along the course. The processes were very good and professional. “

The DHB announced that a total of five PCR tests had been carried out for the entire national team throughout the course with the matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina last Thursday and then in Estonia. All the final tests early on Sunday night – with the exception of Bitter – were negative.

The DHB nevertheless reiterated its recommendation that the goalkeeper’s direct contacts should not initially participate in training at their club. Most Bundesliga clubs have already started to prepare for the next matches on Wednesday and Thursday. Some clubs were already on their way to their away games. “Most of the clubs are already on their way,” Bohmann confirmed.

Five games will take place on Wednesday alone, four more are – as of Tuesday evening – scheduled for Thursday. On Wednesday, the HBL would like to give advice on how to proceed now. And even though there is no longer an international break this year, it is already clear to Bohmann: “In the future, we will carefully check every measure and every removal of national players. We’re not doing this to harass someone, we’re just learning from the current incidents, ”said the 55-year-old.