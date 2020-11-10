Is it in Brazil? Samsung introduces buyers to QLED TVs with soundbar in Italy

Samsung is one of the largest cellphone and TV makers in the world and after announcing several actions for Brazil on Black Friday we have news of a very interesting bonus for buyers of the brand’s QLED TVs. in Italy, which will win a South Korean sound bar. See how the action will work and what the rules are if you live in the country where the promotion is in effect.

The promotion called “Samsung TV 55” will provide a special bonus to a Samsung soundbar for those who buy a 2020 QLED TV in Italy. Remember that TVs must be at least one of the two models listed, as these are the only ones participating in the promotion:

QE55Q95TATXZT QE55Q90TATXZT

When you buy any of these, all you need to do is register on Samsung’s website until December 3, but participating purchases can only be made until November 18. To register, simply go to the link below to go to the official Samsung website:

Not to be confused, if you live in Italy, you just need to go to an online or physical store with the promotional material, as only those stores will give you a coupon to receive the soundbar after purchase and the recording.

Samsung always warns that the action is only valid for Italian territory and that the promotion cannot be combined with others from Samsung itself. To view the full rules, access the link below:

Samsung TV Promotion Policy 55 – Access

In Brazil, the only promotion on the official Samsung website gives 6 months access to the Telecine streaming service when purchasing a 2020 Crystal UHD or QLED TV. So far there is no information on whether the promotion available in Italy will reach Brazil.