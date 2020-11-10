Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

FMI analyses the global automotive exhaust manifold market in its new publication titled “Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018–2026”. The research report provides thorough analysis and key information on the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market on the basis of sales channel, material, product type, engine type, vehicle type, fuel type and region for the historical period 2014–2017 and forecast period 2018–2026.

The objective of the report is to assess the dynamics in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market and provide key information pertaining to the segments of the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. To deliver a better understanding and support investors for decision making and market breakdown, the report has been incorporated with the analysis of restraints, drivers and developments that influence the current market situation and are anticipated to influence the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market during the forecast period.The research provides statistics for 2017 along with an inclusive market forecast for the period 2018–2026.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Segmentation

Sales Channel By Material By Product Type OEM

After Market Cast Iron

Stainless Steel Log Manifold

Tubular Manifold

Engine Type Vehicle Type Fuel Type Inline

V Line Passenger Car

LCV

HCV Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Report Description

To ascertain and comprehend Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market trends and opportunities, the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market report has been categorically split into different sections based on sales channel, material, product type, engine type, vehicle type, fuel type and region. The global Automotive Exhaust Manifold report starts with a market overview and provides market definitions and taxonomy along with drivers, value chain, & pricing analysis pertaining to the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. Subsequently, the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market background has been covered, which includes the factors affecting the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market such as the macro factors (vehicle production, automotive industry trends), which include the region-wise growth rates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and industries.

The macro-economic factors in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market include the global statistics of vehicle and government investments. The market background also covers the market challenges that affect the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. The dynamics covered in the report include opportunities, restraints and trends. The automotive exhaust manifold research study also contains the value chain analysis, in which the flow of automotive exhaust manifold from raw material manufacturers, manufacturers of automotive exhaust manifold to end-users through various distributors and retailers involved is listed. The final part in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market background is the forecast factors, which include the factors that are expected to have an impact on the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market.

The sections that follow include the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market analysis by sales channel, material, product type, engine type, vehicle type, fuel type and region/country. All the above sections evaluate the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market on the basis of various factors. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. To give a brief idea about the revenue opportunities from the vehicle type, material type and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market value (US$ Mn) data, growth rates, Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market shares and year on year growth indices for each segment over the forecast period (2018–2026).

In the final chapter of the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market report, we have provided a detailed company analysis with company performance and market share in order to provide report viewers with a market structure view of key manufacturers operating in the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market as well as their business goals. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by key market leaders in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market and help them develop effective schemes accordingly.

Research Methodology

For Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market data analysis, 2017 has been considered as the base year with market values and volumes estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for 2018–2026. To determine the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market, the global demand for vehicles has been funneled and assessed down to different types and sales channels w.r.t. region/country. The FMI assessment is based on a multipronged approach that comprises primary and secondary research and triangulation of data obtained there from. In the initial phase of research work, the product mapping was done, in which the type of material, products offered by main players with respect to production area were identified. Further, in primary and secondary research, data available in public domains such as company annual reports, industry association, publications, white papers, government sites and journals, among other sources was gathered and accordingly, a set of data points were built. For the same, a top-down approach has been used to evaluate market numbers for each type and a bottom-up approach was used to counter authenticate the market estimation.The forecast presented in the report estimates the actual market size in terms of volume (‘000 units) & value (US$ Mn) for 2017 and provides insights for the estimated market value & volume during the forecast period.

FMI has also analyzed the various segments of the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Marketin terms of BPS (basis point share) to understand each segment’s comparative contribution to market growth. This comprehensive level of information is important for identifying several key trends in the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. The report also analyses the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Marketbased on the global absolute $ opportunity and incremental $ opportunity.

This is usually ignored while estimating the market forecast; however, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify the market attractiveness in terms of three indices, viz. CAGR index, market share index and incremental $ opportunity to classify the high potential resources in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. Moreover, the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market attractiveness index is the key to understanding the segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market.