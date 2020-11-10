Microsoft .NET 5.0 released with performance improvements for ARM64 and above

About 4 months ago, Microsoft made official on its blog that it was in the process of officially making .NET 5.0 available, which officially happened this week, allowing interested parties to download and install it. , thus maintaining the planned schedule.

Deemed to be the first movement around unification, .NET 5.0 was encouraged by Microsoft for .NET Framework developers to migrate to the new base, the next step being integration with Xamarin developers in the next release, making thus the products are centralized, thus avoiding the need for separate downloads and installations.

Speaking in particular of what we see in .NET 5.0, we have that it brings as a main strong point the possibility of running natively on devices that integrate Windows ARM64, thus excluding some performance limitations due to emulation.

In addition, it is also confirmed that the new update brought a long list of improvements for developers with the following being considered highlights by Microsoft (these were revealed in July):

.NET 5.0 has already been “battle tested” to be hosted for months on dot.net and Bing.com (version). Performance is significantly improved on many components and is described in detail in Performance Improvements in .NET 5.0, Arm64 Performance in .NET 5.0 and gRPC. C # 9 and F # 5 offer new language enhancements, such as high-level programs and registrations for C # 9, while F # 5 provides interactive programming and performance enhancement for functional .NET programming. .NET libraries have improved performance for Json serialization, regular expressions, and HTTP (HTTP 1.1, HTTP / 2). They are also now completely annotated for nullity. P95 latency has dropped due to improvements in GC, layered compilation, and other areas. The application deployment options are better, with ClickOnce client application publishing, single file applications, reduced container image size, and the addition of Server Core container images. Platform scope extended with Windows Arm64 and WebAssembly.

Those interested in downloading and installing the new .NET 5.0 can now do so, and it’s worth noting the need for Visual Studio 16.8 (Windows) or the most updated version on macOS.

Over time: as we have seen in Windows, Microsoft also plans to standardize the delivery of majority versions annually for .NET, with the month of November still scheduled.