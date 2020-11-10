Suicide, depression and homophobia. Wentworth Miller says he’s done with “Prison Break”

The return of “Prison Break” almost ten years after the last season has sparked an explosion of nostalgia. And briefly, Dominic Purcell slowed fans’ heart rates again, when in September he hinted that there was still room for a sixth season. Then Wentworth Miller turned the table upside down and ruined all plans.

In a post shared this Sunday, November 8, the protagonist revealed that his role as Michael Scofield was over. The series may even be entitled to more episodes, but at 48, for him, that’s enough. End.

The reveal came surprisingly, in the midst of a text where Miller criticized some malicious comments from his followers – and failed to launch the very real possibility of turning off the ability to comment on his posts.

“And by the way … I’m out of Prison Breaks.” Officially, ”he wrote, before trying to justify himself. “Not because of the noise on social media (although that helped focus the problem). I don’t want to play heterosexual characters anymore. Their stories have been told many times.

Already anticipating the wailing of thousands of fans, he reiterated: “So Michael is finished. And if you were a fan of the show waiting for new seasons, I understand the disappointment. Sorry. If you’re angry because you’ve fallen in love with a fictional straight guy being played by a gay, well, that’s your problem.

The 48-year-old actor’s acidic reaction prompted some of the cast to come to his defense. “Just so all fans know: the cast of ‘Prison Break’ is a queer friendly place. We stick together with friends and family from the LGBTQ + community (…) and if it’s a problem for someone, to name a good man, “it’s your problem” “wrote Sarah Wayne Callies , who played Sara Tancredi in the series.

Miller’s surprising departure from the closet caused unpleasant reactions from a fringe of “Prison Break” fans. And on social media, the presence of malicious comments was a constant. Something that for a long time the actor hid and kept to himself, in order to avoid the problems he would have to face.

A double life

Rumors began to emerge regularly a few years after Wentworth Miller began to take on leading roles. In 2007, already in high euphoria for “Prison Break”, the tabloids announced that they were having a relationship with Luke MacFarlane.

Asked about the theme by the German version of the magazine “InStyle”, the actor was perentiary: “I am not gay, but this rumor is invulnerable”.

“I would like to have a girlfriend, a family. But I still haven’t found the right person. For now, I am focused on my job. I had to wait so long for this chance that I want to savor every second on the set, even if it forces me to record 14 hours a day, ”he explains.

Rumors continued to circulate. Miller never wanted to talk about it again. Until 2013, when nothing predicted it.

In a letter posted on the GLAAD website – a US non-governmental organization that promotes LGBT communication rights – Miller addressed the director of the St. Petersburg International Film Festival, who intended to host him in as a guest of honor.

“As a person who likes to visit Russia (…), I would be very happy to be able to answer that I accept [o convite]. However, as a homosexual, I must reject it, ”wrote the actor, who justified this option by the discriminatory behavior of the Russian government towards the homosexual community.

He added: “I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory event, which is hosted by a country in which people like me are systematically denied their basic rights to live and love openly.”

Suddenly Miller was able to openly discuss the matter. He did so shortly after the letter was published, to reveal the darker side of what was one of the TV cast of the moment. After all, “Prison Break” was one of the biggest hits of the boom in the golden age of television.

Behind the actor was a fervent activist who could now take his position public. Miller took advantage of a speech at a charity dinner to talk about the dark times he went through because of his sexual orientation – or rather, the lack of acceptance from those around him.

“The first time I tried to kill myself was 15 years old. I waited for my family to come out on the weekend, I was home alone and swallowed a box of pills, ”he confessed.

He attempted suicide several times when he was younger

The attempt failed and Miller did what he was used to. He went back to his routine as normal as possible: “I can’t remember what happened the next few days, but I know that the following Monday I was on the bus to go to school, pretending that everything was fine.

While many attempts were just an attempt to gain attention, Miller points out that it was not.

“It wasn’t a cry for help because I didn’t tell anyone. It’s a cry for help when you believe someone can help you. I didn’t have anyone who could do it. I wanted to leave. I wanted to die. At 15 “.

The challenges he faced as a teenager prompted him to finally embrace homosexuality and strive to become a symbol of struggle and hope. The hero he never had growing up, but who wants to be for children in the same situation he faced.

“As a child I was a target. I had to walk straight, speak well, move my wrist correctly. Every day was a test and there were a thousand and one ways to fail. A thousand and one ways to characterize yourself. Not meeting the requirements that someone has created as acceptable. And when you fail the test, which in this case was a certainty, there is a price to pay: emotional, psychological, physical. And like many of you, I paid for it. More than once, ”he explained during the speech.

It was the first but not the last time the actor broached topics related to his internal struggles. When in 2010 a photo taken by a paparazzi showed him visible excess weight, the Internet had fun, as usual. Six years later, Miller responded.

“One day I was out for a walk in Los Angeles with a friend and we ran into a film crew recording a reality TV show. Without knowing it, the paparazzi walking there took a photo and posted it side by side with photos of me from several years ago, at another point in my career, with headlines like “De Bonzão a Bolachudo ”, he writes on social networks.

He revealed that he finds solace in food to help him overcome a series of depression and suicidal thoughts. The photo only made matters worse: “The first time I saw this meme on the networks, I admit that I was out of breath. But like everything in life, you have to make sense of things. And what I attribute to this image is my strength. The remedy, the ability to forgive. Mine and the others.

Today, Miller’s struggle continues: the intern and the activist, to serve as an example to all who suffer from the same issues. The solution, he explains, is to look at the problems in another way: “Now when I see this picture of myself with the red T-shirt and a smile on my face, I remember my struggle. Resistance and perseverance in the face of all these demons ”.

The image that made Miller suffer