Google Maps and Photos will soon benefit from better integration with new features

Google Photos has acquired new built-in tools to edit whatever your phone is capable of capturing using your cameras. Now it will receive even more tools to take you to places that you have already visited and that you will discover with even greater integration with Google Maps, the announcement was made today by Google, check all that has been revealed.

Google 09 November

Economy and Market Nov 09

According to the announcement made today on the Google Blog, Maps will now include a timeline with all the places you’ve visited. It will be present in the Timeline tab of the app which will soon appear in Maps.

News should be even more relevant for those who have left their browsing history, as they will be able to check everything in more detail such as places visited, distance traveled on foot or other means of transport.

In this menu called Navigation, which can be accessed by tapping your photo in the upper right corner, we will have a new tab called Travel. All of this information and photos will be stored there so that users can discover and remember which of these places they have visited before.

Google maps

Developer: Google LLC

Free

Size: varies by system

Google Photos

Google Photos will receive a similar integration, however, as this is an app dedicated primarily to images, it will first address images normally, but a new Map view will be added soon. It can be disabled in the app settings if needed.

See what it will look like:

As you can see above, the gallery becomes more dynamic, letting you slide your finger across the map to view the photos taken there, which are displayed just below in order from newest to oldest. .

Maps news should arrive on the app very soon, while the new Google Photos preview will arrive in the coming weeks according to Google.

Google Photos

Developer: Google LLC

Free

Size: variable

know more