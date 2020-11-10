Xbox: consoles, accessories and game promotions at Deals with Gold [Semana 10/11/20]

We’ve arrived at another Tuesday, and with it it’s time to check out our selection with the major offerings in the Xbox family, including games, accessories, and the consoles themselves at major retailers across the country.

As usual, the offers are separated by categories (consoles, accessories, physical and digital games), it should be noted that in the latter case, the games are sold by Microsoft itself as part of the Deal with Gold program.

It should also be remembered that the quoted values ​​take into account the time of publication of this article, and prices may vary over time, depending on the stock and campaigns of the websites mentioned.

Discover the promotions of the week below: