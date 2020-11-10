President of the English Football Association resigns

London (AP) – After a verbal misstep, the president of the English football association, Greg Clarke, has resigned.

The 63-year-old, who is also vice-president of global governing body FIFA, announced his decision in a personal statement. He regrets his “unacceptable words” in front of the English Parliament, with which he has done football a disservice.

In a House of Commons committee, Clarke spoke of “colored” footballers instead of black footballers and apologized for it at first. However, regarding the association’s tech department, he also said that many more people from South Asia than from the Caribbean work there because they have different career interests. Clarke has also received criticism with comments on sexuality. Committee chairman Julian Knight then accused the FA of not attracting such negative attention for the first time and questioned its commitment to diversity.

In an opening comment, Clarke apologized at first that he sometimes tripped over his comments, but also pointed out that he worked in the United States for a long time. The former businessman has been president of the FA since August 2016 and the office is now occupied by Peter McCormick as a provisional member of the board. Clarke has only been FIFA vice-president since February 2019.