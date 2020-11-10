Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is Growing So Rapidly || Leading Players – Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link

The large scale Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Get FREE Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&rp

Market Analysis: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.60 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous advancement in NGS technology and upsurge in applications of NGS.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation, among others.

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS allows researchers to research on various applications including speed, scalability, and ultra-high throughput and also study biological systems at a next level. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Segmentation: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market : By Product & Service

Pre-Sequencing Products & Services

NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms

Sequencing Services

NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market : By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market : By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market : By End User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market :

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution.

In June 2019, Agendia declared the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies.

Competitive Analysis:

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of next generation sequencing (NGS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global next generation sequencing (NGS) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com