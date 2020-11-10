For mini PCs! AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 announced with Zen 2

After having had the presentation of the Ryzen 5000 family and its pre-sale already on the Brazilian market, the American AMD has taken a new step in the update of its product catalog with the official presentation of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 family, focused on mini PCs.

With 4 models available, the Ryzen Embedded V2000 line brings Zen 2 colors on board and is distinguished by a more advanced manufacturing process than the Embedded V1000 line, dropping from 14nm to 7nm, in addition to offering between 6 and 8 hearts and 12 or 16 threads, while the entire previous generation was made up of quad-colors.

In practical terms, AMD claims that this generation can deliver twice the performance in multithreaded, 30% increase in single-threaded and 40% higher in GPU, thus reinforcing the welcome evolution from the previous line seen in compatible devices.

Another important detail to mention in the family is that, according to the manufacturer, the new processors support up to 4 4K monitors and support the decoding and encoding of 10-bit 4K video, even if the energy thermal progeny (TDP) is unchanged from the Ryzen Embedded V1000.

One point worth mentioning here is that this line of processors will not be for sale “over the counter”, that is, it will not be offered to consumers to assemble their own configurations, and they will be. sold integrated into AMD partner cards such as ASRock Industrial, Advantech and Sapphire (responsible for the SimplyNUC brand).

Below, you can see the configuration summary for each of the models offered by AMD for this generation.

