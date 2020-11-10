Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market to Set New Growth Cycle || Leading Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG

The large scale Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market

Global Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market to grow with substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising number of patients who have treated by immunotherapy and Government initiative in research and development for more available novel therapies for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome are key factor for enhancing the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Cytokine Release Syndrome market are , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Biocon (India), AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market

Cytokine release syndrome is a condition caused when rapid release of cytokines occurs from the immune cells into the bloodstream. Cytokine release syndrome occurs after the treatment of immunotherapies such as monoclonal antibodies and CAR-T cells. People may experience high fever, nausea, headache, hypotension, rash, rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure and difficulty in breathing.

Cytokine release syndromes is a systemic inflammatory reaction activated when certain drugs , immunotherapies and CAR-T cell therapies which is being used for the treatment of solid tumor such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer. According to the stats published in National Institute of Health 2019, it is estimated that 74,200 patients are diagnosed non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer of which 33,110 are female and 41,090 are male in this current year. Growing number of patients with cancer as this drug prescribed to treat adverse reaction of immunotherapies and increases in strategic collaboration between the companies for developing novel therapies to treat cytokine release syndrome are the key factors for market growth.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market Drivers

Increases acceptance for immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors

Government initiatives to accelerate research and development of novel therapies for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Insufficient awareness about cytokine release syndromes treatment in some developing countries.

Segmentation: Global Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By Cytokine Type

Tumor Necrosis Factor-TNF

Interleukins-Il

Interferons-IFN

Epidermal Growth Factor-EGF

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By Grade Type

Grade 1: Mild reaction

Grade 2: Moderate reaction

Grade 3: More severe reaction

Grade 4: Life-threatening

Grade 5: Death

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By Biomarker Type

Interleukin 10 (IL-10)

Interferon gamma (IFNγ)

Interleukin 6 (IL-6)

Ferritin

Cluster of Differentiation 163 (CD163)

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By Application Type

Cancer

Asthma

Arthritis

Others

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Intravenously

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Cytokine Release Syndrome Drug Market :

On 30 Aug 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA approval for the Actemra (tocilizumab), a interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist for the treatment of CAR T Cell-Induced Cytokine Release Syndrome.

On 28 Jun 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for RoActemra for the treatment of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in adult patients and pediatric patients of age 2 or older. RoActemra was previously indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who have previously received treatment with methotrexate.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cytokine release syndrome drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cytokine release syndrome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

