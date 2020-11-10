Police advance in Dannenröder forest

Environmental and climate activists have been resisting Dannenröder Forst for months. Now the police are taking action and removing the barricades with which the opponents of the A49 want to prevent the release.

Homberg / Ohm (dpa) – After months of protests against the clearing of the Dannenröder forest, several hundred police officers from all over Germany have prepared the evacuation of the Hessian forest.

Parts of the forest have been occupied by environmental and climate protectors for over a year to prevent the clearing planned for the construction of Highway 49.

On Tuesday morning, those responsible for the forest near Homberg / Ohm were occasionally thrown with stones and pyrotechnics, as police in central Hesse reported.

Officers cleared larger obstacles such as stacked tree trunks and branches with wire from the trails. “It was about clearing the access roads,” said a police spokesperson. A larger police force also entered one of the forest squatter camps. According to the police, several demonstrators tried to climb on construction machinery. A baton was used and an activist was injured.

People persevered in treehouses at great heights and on platforms. During the police operation, some of them were pulled from trees and taken away. Initially, the police were unable to provide figures. A tree house has been removed.

It is expected that the forest will be cleared so that tree felling can begin soon. When exactly was not yet clear on Tuesday. Clearance for further highway construction began on October 1 and initially focused on the Herrenwald near Stadtallendorf and the Maulbacher Wald near Homberg. The motorway is supposed to connect more directly the north and the center of Hesse. A total of around 85 hectares of forest will be replaced by the new section of the route.