Google’s Ambient Mode screensaver is now enabled by default on Chrome OS

In September 2019, Google announced Environment Mode, a feature that can “turn” cellphones, tablets, and now Chromebooks into smart displays, similar to Amazon’s Facebook portal and Echo Show.

For devices with the Chrome OS operating system, this feature can be enabled by a “flag” in the device settings. Now, from version 88 of Chrome OS Canary, this feature is enabled by default in the system.

When enabled, the feature allows you to apply a screensaver to devices when not in use. With this, the user has on-screen information such as photos, time, weather forecast, and multimedia information – something that essentially turns the device into a smart display.

Ambient mode is a great feature for users to get important information on the device screen, because before, screen saver mode simply turned off the display to save more power. With this feature, Chromebook owners can set famous artwork as a background or choose Google Photos images to further personalize their device.

However, so far there is no information on how much power the function can spend or save. Along with this, it’s essential to keep the device connected to a power source – or to turn off ambient mode, if you prefer. To turn off the screensaver for Google functionality, simply go to your Chromebook’s settings and navigate to “Personalizations”.

Chrome OS Canary is currently in version 88, which is expected to receive a stable update from January 2021.