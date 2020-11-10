Saxony tightens rules for meetings

Leipzig / Dresden (dpa) – After the chaos of the “side-thinking” demo in Leipzig, Saxony has tightened the rules for meetings. The number of participants should be limited to 1000 in the future.

In exceptional cases, larger gatherings should also be possible if “technical and organizational measures” are taken to reduce the risk of infection, Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) said on Tuesday. The country will adjust its ordinance on protection against corona from Friday. Stricter measures are also being discussed in other federal states. Meanwhile, there is still strong criticism against the thousands of participants in the demonstration in Leipzig, who have deliberately violated hygiene rules.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized the protesters. “Impitability is not a right to liberty,” he said in Berlin on Tuesday. “Where tens of thousands of people fail to comply with requirements, laugh at the rules, and don’t watch their distance or wear masks, borders are crossed. The right of assembly is a valuable asset, demonstrations should also be possible in the pandemic. “But the freedom to protest is not the freedom to endanger others,” said Steinmeier.

At least 20,000 “lateral thinkers” gathered in Leipzig on Saturday. According to the police, 90% of the participants did not wear masks, although they are currently “mandatory” at meetings in Saxony. The city of Leipzig dissolved the rally. After that, people forced a march through the Leipziger ring. The police tried to stop her, but eventually let her go. There were scuffles at the police barriers and pyrotechnics were stolen. Journalists have also been attacked.

Saxon security authorities called Tuesday’s “lateral thinking” demonstration largely peaceful. “The number of violent acts was a number which, as in the overall assessment, can be presumed peaceful,” said state police chief Horst Kretzschmar. He confirmed that right-wing extremists and hooligans joined in the protest. They were especially evident when the crowd attempted to force the prohibited march around the ring. At the roadblocks, the police were “insufficiently staffed at the time,” said the state police chief.

The events in Leipzig also put the Saxon government coalition to the test. The reason is the different assessment of the situation by the Greens and the SPD on the one hand and the Union on the other. Deputy Prime Minister Martin Dulig (SPD) spoke on Tuesday of a “heavy burden” for the coalition. It is the task of the next few days to restore this confidence, ”said Wolfram Günther (Greens), also Deputy Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU).

Dulig and Günther claimed that they presented the protest in advance during the cabinet meeting last week and that there was a need to prepare differently for the rally. “Sadly, everything turned out that we feared on Tuesday,” Dulig said. The CDU is now required. “Because what I do not accept is that it is as always: one does not make mistakes in Saxony”, declared the politician of the SPD.

Requests for the resignation of Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) but neither Dulig nor Günther followed. Wöller himself said he “did not want to comment” on the resignation requests. Among other things, the left of Saxony had demanded his dismissal. The interior minister confirmed that the events surrounding the big demonstration must be dealt with. On Thursday, the Internal and Legal Committee of the Dresden State Parliament will deal with it in an extraordinary session.

Meanwhile, Lower Saxony Home Minister Boris Pistorius has warned of radicalizing corona deniers. “The influence of right-wing extremists on the scene and the protests against the Corona measures cannot be argued, and it should not be underestimated,” said the SPD politician. Not all neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists have taken to the streets against the Corona measures. But they continued to find common ground, like it or not, with right-wing extremists demonstrating alongside them.