FACTORY AUTOMATION MARKET 2020, TREND, CAGR STATUS, KEY PLAYERS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST BY 2027

Factory automation market is expected to reach USD 442,494.8 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 9.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This factory automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The research study on Global Factory Automation Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Factory Automation Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Factory Automation market size as well as factors controlling market growth.

The key players examine the Factory Automation market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Factory Automation expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Factory Automation strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Factory Automation market are:

ABB,

Emerson Electric Co.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Honeywell.,

OMRON Corporation,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Schneider Electric,

Siemens,

Yokogawa India Ltd.,

SD3D Printing.,

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.,

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.,

Fanuc India Pvt. Ltd.,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

VEGA Grieshaber,

Segmentation: Global Factory Automation Market

Factory Automation Market : By Control Systems

(Distributed Control Systems, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System, Manufacturing Execution System, Safety Instrumented System, Programmable Logic Controller, Human Machine Interface),

Factory Automation Market : Component

(Sensors, Controller, Switches & Relays, Industrial Robots, Drives, Others),

Factory Automation Market : End- User

(Automotive Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas Processing, Mining, Others),

Factory Automation Market : By Geography

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa),

Competitive Landscape and Factory Automation Market Share Analysis

Factory automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to factory automation market.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Factory Automation Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Factory Automation Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Factory Automation Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Key questions answered in the Global Factory Automation Market report include:

What will be Factory Automation market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Factory Automation market?

Who are the key players in the world Factory Automation industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Factory Automation market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Factory Automation industry?

