Inspired by Google? Samsung Galaxy M12 leaks with similar design to Pixel Line phone

We’ve already seen a few details about the Galaxy M12 recently and it looks like the phone is getting closer to Samsung’s launch. The device which can be referred to as F12 or M12 was seen today in images leaked by 91mobiles, indicating that we can talk about two devices instead of just one. Find out what we found.

According to the 91mobiles website, the Galaxy M12 is expected to be quite different from other devices in the lineup, adopting a rear design similar to that of the first Google Pixel launched in 2016.





As you can see the device has a lower area with a glossy finish while the rest is all matte which has been seen on Google Pixel but with the glossy part on the upper area of ​​the back of the phone.

Some details were also found inside the cell phone case, such as the SM-M127F inscription, which should indicate the model of the device which will certainly feature in future certifications.

The design of the cameras, as you can see, is not the same as the Pixel. Samsung has adopted the “domino” or “cooktop” format, as you prefer to call it, where 4 sensors are arranged in a square and just below we have a flash hole.

All of this works together even more to believe that the Galaxy M12 is really set to launch in the near future, where it is expected to offer a 6.7-inch display and a 7000mAh battery according to recent sources. All this in addition to a renewed look compared to the Galaxy M11.

