Republicans back Trump in White House dispute

Washington (AP) – A week after the presidential election in the United States, outgoing President Donald Trump refuses to admit defeat and is supported by his party leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sees no cause for concern in Trump’s position: “It’s not uncommon. This shouldn’t be alarming, ”McConnell said Tuesday. If states had officially confirmed their results, all 538 voters would pick a winner. “And that person will be sworn in on January 20.”

In all caps, Trump wrote a series of tweets on Tuesday in which he again spoke of abuse in the vote count without any evidence and said: “We will win.” President-elect Joe Biden previously said, “The election is over. It is time to end the dispute between the parties. “Only four Republican senators have so far congratulated Biden on his victory.

Trump’s Attorney General William Barr has authorized prosecutors to investigate allegations of electoral fraud before the final results are released. Such proceedings are likely to be initiated if there are “clear and apparently credible allegations of irregularities” that could have affected the outcome of elections in a state, according to Barr’s letter to prosecutors, according to US media. It is also the allegation of inadmissible voices in the US state of Nevada, NBC television reported on Tuesday.

Otherwise, prosecutors can only act when the final results are available. It could take days or weeks after the November 3 election, depending on the legal situation in individual states. States must have communicated their final certified results to Washington by December 8.

Trump’s lawyers tried again to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania presidential election. The state, with 20 votes for the Dec. 14 electoral assembly, played a key role in Biden’s victory. One of the lawsuits in Pennsylvania is Trump’s claim that Republicans were denied the ability to closely monitor much of the vote. Republicans also claim that in postal voting, some districts with large Democratic populations have broken the rules and the system as a whole is vulnerable to fraud.

Trump and his lawyers have so far criticized the fact that in Pennsylvania mailed ballots are still counted, arriving up to three days after the election date. They were able to obtain a Supreme Court ruling that these postal voting documents should be kept and counted separately. However, it wouldn’t help Trump if even all of those ballots weren’t counted. Biden leads Pennsylvania with more than 45,000 votes, with only around 7,800 ballots arriving late.

Republican Party Leader Ronna McDaniel admitted she was unsure whether legal action would be enough to turn the results in Trump’s favor. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany insinuated Democrats at a press conference that they would approve of the fraud. Fox News TV station, which has been on the president’s side for the past few years, then shut down because the allegations were unfounded.

News portal “Axios” reported on Monday that, according to confidants, Trump was already planning to run in the 2024 presidential election. This would give him the opportunity to continue raising donations – and consolidate his role in the within the Republican Party.

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday based on U.S. media surveys and forecasts. Heads of state and government around the world, including Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), congratulated Biden on his victory. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Biden on Tuesday evening. Then it was said that the two had stressed the importance of the “one partnership” between the United States and Canada. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Biden. Ankara is determined to work closely with US leaders, Erdogan said.

Biden is already preparing to take over government business. On Monday, he presented a panel of experts to contain the corona pandemic.