Euroleague: Progress on full license for FC Bayern

Munich (dpa) – FC Bayern Munich basketball players have a permanent Euroleague starting place under certain conditions from summer 2021 in prospect.

This was announced by the board of directors of the most important club competition for league boss Jordi Bertomeu after a meeting. The specific conditions were not mentioned. In the past, the Euroleague has repeatedly ensured that FC Bayern should become a permanent participant.

The Munich company currently has its starting place in the Euroleague thanks to a wildcard, in June 2021, as for Asvel Villeurbanne, the full license could be granted. This would increase the number of permanent members from eleven to thirteen.

Discussions about a two-year joker are also underway with Germany’s second Euroleague representative Alba Berlin.