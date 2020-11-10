MediaTek announces Dimensity 700 and two other chips for smartphone and Chromebook

Increasingly competitive thanks to its Dimensity range, already capable of outperforming chips like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, MediaTek is holding its annual conference today to present its next versions. Among the main highlights are three new processors developed for smartphones and Chromebooks: the Dimensity 700, MT8195 and MT8192.

Releases 03 Nov

Rumors 03 Nov

MediaTek Dimensity 700

Produced for mid-size smartphones, the Dimensity 700 has good specifications and compatibility with 5G Sub-6 network with Dual SIM Dual Standby as the main strengths. The processor is made in 7nm and has two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.2 GHz and six low-power Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz, accompanied by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.





Full HD + displays with refresh rate up to 90Hz, main image sensor up to 64MP, bokeh mode, color reduction, beauty and noise technologies with artificial intelligence, encoding and video decoding up to 2K to 30 are supported FPS and multiple voice assistants. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 arrives in the first quarter of 2021 and costs manufacturers around US $ 250 (~ R $ 1,341).

MediaTek MT8195

Designed for Chromebooks, the MT8195 follows the trend for MediaTek chips for devices running Chrome OS to not contain a commercial name. The novelty arrives as the successor to the chipset that equips the Chromebook Duet from Lenovo, and promises to bring a significant performance leap over the previous generation.

The component is made in TSMC’s new 6nm process, which debuted with UNISOC’s Tiger T7520, and is equipped with four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores and four low-power Cortex-A55 cores, but the chip operating clocks. The GPU here is the Mali-G57, which supports up to two external monitors, and there is the so-called APU 3.0 for speeding up artificial intelligence applications.

Other highlights include content playback with Dolby Vision, 4K HDR and AV1 decoding, as well as PCI-E 3.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connections and support for a set of 4 cameras up to 80MP in total or a single 32MP sensor. The MediaTek MT8195 will not be limited to just Chromebooks, but will also have to equip tablets, smart displays and other devices. Its launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021.

MediaTek MT8192

A more modest variant of the MT8195, the MT8192 is intended for more basic Chromebooks and replaces the Cortex-A78 cores with Cortex-A76. Other changes include the use of APU 2.0 for AI, support for UFS 2.1 storage, and WQHD at 60Hz or Full HD + at 120Hz displays, but at least compatibility with up to two external monitors, PCI-E 3.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 are maintained. The MediaTek MT8192 also arrives in the second quarter of 2021.

New chip

Concluding its presentation, MediaTek also confirmed the development of a new high-end processor, equipped with the Cortex-A78, which is expected to be positioned above the company’s Dimensity 1000 range. Few details of the chip have been revealed, including the 3.0 GHz clock and 6nm lithography, but the novelty is expected to arrive to rival the much anticipated Samsung Exynos 1080.