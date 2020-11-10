“The Good Doctor” returns for a fourth season in the midst of a pandemic

The first episode of the new season opens this Tuesday in Portugal (and with Covid-19 highlighted).

The giant challenge opens a new season.

It’s not been a year since we heard of the first cases in the distant Chinese city of Wuhan. Since then, the new coronavirus has become a pandemic that has invaded the most diverse aspects of our lives.

The world of television series has not escaped it. There have been delayed projects, production halted, and a big push to try and keep the series going. In some cases, the pandemic was an entirely external challenge, which made it difficult to do and when to do it. However, for some series that are particularly focused on the real world, especially in the hospital world, the pandemic has seeped into the stories themselves.

The fourth season of “The Good Doctor”, which returns this Tuesday, November 10 on national television, was one such case. The pandemic will take the lead at the start of the new season.

After the third season ended with a double episode which paved the way for several releases of the series, we can expect some returns for this new season. And we opened it the way we started it: with a double episode.

For David Shore, the creator of the series, there was no escape from this theme. In an interview with “Deadline”, he explained that “it would be wrong not to address the issue [pandemia]”. “It took over many aspects of our personal life. We hope the world can go back to what we imagined as normal, but it would be dishonest not to deal with that in this story. The return of autistic doctor Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will be chaotic, with Covid-19 inundating the hospital with several patients.

At Entertainment Weekly, David Shore admitted that he spent a lot of time thinking about what the approach would be. Until he realizes: the pandemic is also a story of “separation.” It is something that we feel in our lives but which is particularly visible in hospitals, with visits from conditioned family members and health workers forced to fill a certain vacuum forced by disease. It’s also a story of frustration, with the awesome impact it has had on the world.

Don’t think, however, that the new season will only be Covid-19. Quite the contrary. The pandemic takes center stage in the double-comeback episode but from now on we’ll see Shaun in his new relationship, with the characters still dealing with losses from the previous season and, of course, new cases and patients. . The creator himself emphasized that the pandemic cannot be the only focus of the series. After all, it is also necessary to “escape” from the already difficult reality.

Among the exits is the surgeon played by Nicholas Gonzalez, in a moment that has marked fans of the series. Already after the end of the third season, we learned that actress Jasika Nicole will not be returning to take on the role of Doctor Carly Lever.

On the other hand, there is also the arrival of new interns, who will work closely with the talented but always complicated social relations Shaun Murphy. Attorney Jessica Preston (Beau Garrett), whom viewers haven’t seen since the distant first season, is also returning. Moreover, in addition to Freddie Highmore, actors like Will Yun Lee, Antonia Thomas, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff or Paige Spara are reprising their roles.

For the whole “The Good Doctor” team, this new start to the season, centered on the pandemic, was also a way of paying tribute to the “heroic” work of all the medical staff who have been at the forefront. The double episode, not by chance, is called “Frontline”. This tribute is accompanied by an appeal, particularly sensitive in the United States, the country most affected by Covid-19 and where the pandemic has also been strongly politicized. “Do your part, wear a mask,” he says.

The fourth season opens this Tuesday, November 10 at 10 p.m. on the AXN channel. Every Tuesday at the same time, fans can look forward to a new episode.

