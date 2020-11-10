Microsoft Confirms xCloud Comes to Brazil and Celebrates Game Pass Numbers

XCloud has spent a lot of time in closed tests and in September of this year it finally received its official release. Much like Google Stadia, however, in some countries.

Included in the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the good news is that at some point, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service is expected to land in Brazil.

Bruno Motta, director of the Microsoft console brand for Brazil, provides the information. In an interview with a gaming portal, the executive confirmed that the Redmond giant’s plans were to launch its latest digital service in the country.

He just doesn’t know how to tell us when. According to Motta, xCloud has yet to mature to reach new regions.

Meanwhile, the good news is that EA Play is now available through Xbox Game Pass. The integration of the game service comes on the same day as the launch of the new Xbox Series consoles, which are also arriving in Brazil today (10).

Bruno also took advantage of the interview to emphasize that the Brazilian public had adopted the idea of ​​the Game Pass. Launched in 2017, the service has undergone major additions over the past year, such as the Ultimate modality and an exclusive mod for PCs. However, it does not reveal any numbers, but reinforces the fact that the data is very positive.

Keep in mind that Game Pass ended up putting some pressure on Sony to adopt a similar business model, which is why the company is now offering the PS Plus collection, with well-known PS4 games for the PS5.

Are you excited to get your hands on a next-gen console? Do you think cloud gaming services in Brazil will become a reality in the years to come? Tell us in the comments!