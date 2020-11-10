BusinessHealthIndustriesInternational
Cold Sore Treatment Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Insight || Leading Players – Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma
Cold Sore Treatment Market
The large scale Cold Sore Treatment Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Cold Sore Treatment Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Cold Sore Treatment Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.
Market Analysis: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market
Global cold sore treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cold sore treatment market are Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma, Inc, Deerfield, Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, HETERO, Novartis AG, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others.
Market Definition: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market
Cold sore also known as herpes labialis is a viral infection cause by herpes simplex virus. It is characterized by red, fluid-filled blisters or ulcers that appear on the lips and around the mouth. These blisters are often appearing as patches, when it breaks a crust forms over the resulting sore.
According to the statistics published by WebMD LLC, it is estimated about 40% of U.S. adult population gets repeated cold sores. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.
Cold Sore Treatment Market Drivers
- Growing prevalence of cold sore worldwide is drive the market
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market
Cold Sore Treatment Market Restraints
- Patent expiry of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Strain Type
- Herpes Simplex Type 1 Virus
- Herpes Simplex Type 2 Virus
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Treatment
- Non pharmacological Treatment
- Pharmacological Treatment
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Drugs
- Antiviral Ointments
- Oral Antiviral Agents
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Topical
- Others
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Cold Sore Treatment Market :
- In August 2019, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp has launched RELEEV which contains VIRACEA, a proprietary botanical extract formulation of Echinacea extract and antiseptic Benzalkonium Chloride for the treatment of cold sores. This drug claims that it eases the pain of cold sores in just 3 to 10 minutes, relieves other symptoms within 24 hours. The launch of this drug provides a novel topical treatment and majao advances that offer complete heal of this condition
- In February 2019, Squarex, reported a positive clinical results of SQX770, a topical formulation of immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester for the treatment of recurrent cold sores (herpes labialis) and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Viruses. The trial demonstrated that the drug was safe and effective in preventing cold sore outbreaks. If approved, SQX770 would be the first and only drug on the market to prevent cold sores throughout the United States.
Table of Content: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
And More…..
