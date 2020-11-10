Swab Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Insight || Leading Players – Puritan Medical Products, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, MWE, FL MEDICAL s.r.l, Clean Cross Co.,LTD., Neogen Corporation

The large scale Swab Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Swab Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Swab Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Swab Market

Global swab market estimated to register substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing numbers of road accidents and falls.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major companies functioning in global swab market are Puritan Medical Products, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, MWE, FL MEDICAL s.r.l, Clean Cross Co.,LTD., Neogen Corporation, Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Unilever, GPC Medical, Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd., Copan Diagnostics, Inc., Medscape, AdvaCare, Strema S.r.l., Blue Manufacturing Company, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA., Sirchie and GROUPE LEMOINE among others.

Market Definition: Global Swab Market

Swabs, also called as wipes which are medicated absorbent materials or pads. We can use it as wound cleansers. However it is used in medicine, surgery, pre-injection swabs, or in a first aid kit. It includes an absorbent material imparting the medical characteristics to the swab. An antiseptics swab comes under the medical products due to its active ingredients showing specific actions. These consists antiseptics including cetrimide or iodine, chlorhexidine.

Swab Market Drivers

Continuous growth in number of infectious diseases and surgeries is a driver for this market

Growing aging population may propel the market growth

Government organization funding for R&D of several diagnostic tools and test is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is driving the market growth

Swab Market Restraints

Irregular distribution of medical services is hampering the market growth

Less healthcare expenditures in developing countries will restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Swab Market

Swab Market : By Product

Alcohol Swab

Cotton Swab

Dry Swab

Gauze Swab

Swab Market : By Shaft

Aluminum Shaft

Polypropylene Shaft

Swab Market : By Test type

DNA

Urine

Saliva

Swab Market : By Type covers

Cotton Tipped Swabs

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non Wave

Other

Swab Market : By Applications:

Specimen collection

Disinfection

Other

Swab Market : By End-User

Microbiological Laboratory

Hospitals

Clinics

Academia & Research Institutes

Swab Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Swab Market :

In October 2018, Reveal Data Signs Software Agreement With KPMG for providing Forensic Software. KPMG’s Forensic Technology practice will use the Reveal Data’s eDiscovery software for supporting data investigations and eDiscovery projects. This agreement will provide a low cost solution for supporting preliminary data set reviews and case work

In, July, 2018, Cepheid received U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 510(k) clearance and clinical advance laboratory amendments, waiver to the Xpert Xpress Flu/RSV test. It will allow laboratories to extend their capacity by extension of standardized testing for flu, RSV, and Strep A for the point-of-care settings

